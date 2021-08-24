“The Other Two” is coming back after a nearly three-year hiatus. The comedy follows brother and sister Brooke and Carey Dubek, played by Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver. They’re New York-based millennials dealing with sluggish careers — while their 13-year-old brother suddenly becomes a viral pop star on YouTube. The show originally debuted on Comedy Central in 2019. Its second season premieres this Thursday on HBO Max.
‘The Other Two’: Bro and sis go nowhere in their showbiz careers while kid sibling becomes a star
Credits
Guests:
- Sarah Schneider - co-creator of “The Other Two”
- Chris Kelly - co-creator of “The Other Two”