‘The Other Two’: Bro and sis go nowhere in their showbiz careers while kid sibling becomes a star

“The Other Two” follows a pair of New York-based millennial siblings who deal with struggling careers while their younger brother becomes a YouTube star.

“The Other Two” is coming back after a nearly three-year hiatus. The comedy follows brother and sister Brooke and Carey Dubek, played by Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver. They’re New York-based millennials dealing with sluggish careers — while their 13-year-old brother suddenly becomes a viral pop star on YouTube. The show originally debuted on Comedy Central in 2019. Its second season premieres this Thursday on HBO Max. 

