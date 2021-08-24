As US troops plan to withdraw from Iraq, what are the parallels with Afghanistan?

U.S. President Barack Obama announced plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Iraq a decade ago. But about 2500 American troops are still currently in the country. They had to return three years after Obama pulled them out to fight ISIS. Now as Iraqis have been watching the chaos in Afghanistan, they’re worried about what could happen at the end of the year, when the U.S. is scheduled to end its combat mission in Iraq. American troops will stick around just to train and advise the Iraqi military.