Macron beats Le Pen, but is the right gaining ground in France?

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron celebrate after his victory in France's presidential election, at the Champ de Mars in Paris, April 25, 2022.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron celebrate after his victory in France's presidential election, at the Champ de Mars in Paris, April 25, 2022. Credit: Julien Mattia/Le Pictorium/Cover Images.

French President Emmanuel Macron has beat out far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in the country's latest presidential election. The two also faced off in the 2017 race. This time, however, LePen did much better. She won 42% of the vote, an eight point improvement over last time. It’s a sign that French voters are moving to the right. Could that spell trouble for the European Union? 

