French President Emmanuel Macron has beat out far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in the country's latest presidential election. The two also faced off in the 2017 race. This time, however, LePen did much better. She won 42% of the vote, an eight point improvement over last time. It’s a sign that French voters are moving to the right. Could that spell trouble for the European Union?
Macron beats Le Pen, but is the right gaining ground in France?
Credits
Guest:
- Rachel Donadio - Paris-based journalist, contributing writer for The Atlantic - @racheldonadio