What are the ingredients for a successful revolution? You may think guns, a charismatic leader, and a loud, angry populace. But lasting change begins with quiet conversations in private spaces, the patient exchange of ideas, and time. It doesn’t happen overnight on Facebook. That’s according to Gal Beckerman, author of “The Quiet Before: On the Unexpected Origins of Radical Ideas.” He examines big social movements throughout history and what shaped them, starting with the 16th century Scientific Revolution to today’s Black Lives Matter movement.
Enduring social revolutions all start with ‘The Quiet Before’
Credits
Guest:
- Gal Beckerman - author of “The Quiet Before: On the Unexpected Origins of Radical Ideas” - @galbeckerman