‘Paris, 13th District’ is sexy French rom com with diverse cast, says critic

Hosted by
Makita Samba plays “Camille” and Lucie Zhang plays “Émilie” in Jacques Audiard’s “Paris, 13th District.”

Makita Samba plays “Camille” and Lucie Zhang plays “Émilie” in Jacques Audiard’s “Paris, 13th District.” Courtesy of IFC Films.

Critics review new film releases: “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” in which Professor Albus Dumbledore relies on a new team to prevent Gellert Grindelwald from taking over J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World; “Father Stu,” about an agnostic man who starts attending church to win over a Sunday school teacher he met in a supermarket, then realizes he’s meant for priesthood; “Paris, 13th District,” which is adapted from the graphic novels of Japanese American cartoonist Adrian Tomine, and it’s about four people who fall in and out of love with each other; and “Dual,” about a woman who tries destroying her clone. 

