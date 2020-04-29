‘The Last Dance’ docuseries shows how Michael Jordan saved the Chicago Bulls

Hosted by
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls are the focus of a new ESPN docuseries called “The Last Dance.”

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls are the focus of a new ESPN docuseries called “The Last Dance.” Credit: mccarmona23 (CC BY 2.0).

Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six championships in eight years during the 1990s. But going into that final championship season in 1997, the team knew it would likely be their last together. The Bulls decided to allow a film crew to document that year, and the never-before-seen footage is the backbone of a new docuseries called “The Last Dance.” You can catch episodes each Sunday night on ESPN. 

Credits

Guest:
Jason Hehir - director, “The Last Dance”

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin