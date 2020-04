President Donald Trump has threatened to veto any coronavirus aid package that includes a bailout for the U.S. Postal Service, calling the agency a joke. But the post office is on track to lose $2 billion a month during this pandemic and completely run out of money by September.

“What we’re seeing happening today is the wheels being yanked off of a 245-year-old government service,” says Philip Rubio, former mailman and current history professor at North Carolina A&T University.