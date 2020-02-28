On Super Tuesday, there’s a lot at stake for the Democratic candidates in California. There are nearly 500 delegates here -- more than any other state. California isn’t a winner take all primary. That means the top vote getter won’t get all of those delegates, and the system is complicated. But in the past, the rules didn’t really matter because the race was usually decided by the time California voted. Now that our primary is on Super Tuesday though, the California race could have a big say in picking the nominee.
Could California's complex delegate system help Bernie Sanders?
