The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted this morning, concluding the worst week on Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis. All eyes are on manufacturing in China, currently throttled by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). China is the world’s second largest economy, and industries rooted there are stressed. Companies like Apple, Nike, Crocs, and Hasbro are all reporting significant hits to their bottom lines. Will we see a full global recession?
China’s economy and Dow Jones hurt. Could coronavirus bring global recession?
