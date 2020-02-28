There’s a tight race happening for a rare opening on the LA County Board of Supervisors. While it may seem like a sideshow compared to the hotly contested presidential primary, a spot on the board comes with a lot of power. The board oversees a $36 billion budget and governs the most populous county in the United States. Each seat represents more than 2 million people.

The seat up for grabs is in District 2, which includes Culver City, Hollywood, downtown LA, Compton and Inglewood. It’s home to the largest population of African Americans in California.

The three frontrunners in this race are all African American with extensive track records: former City Council member Jan Perry, L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson, and State Senator Holly Mitchell.