‘Invisible Man’ film: #MeToo twist on classic H.G. Wells novel

Hosted by
Elisabeth Moss in "The Invisible Man."

Elisabeth Moss in "The Invisible Man." Courtesy of Universal Pictures.

Our critics review “The Invisible Man,” a thriller starring Elizabeth Moss, based on the classic science fiction novel by H.G. Wells; “Burden,” based on a true story about an orphan who was raised by the Klu Klux Klan; “Greed,” a comedy starring Steve Coogan as a self-made British billionaire; “Saint Frances,” about the bond between a young nanny and a 6 year old.

Credits

Guests:
William Bibbiani - film critic, and co-host of the podcasts Canceled Too Soon and Critically Acclaimed - @williambibbiani, Jacqueline Coley - Editor, Rotten Tomatoes - @THATJacqueline

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Caleigh Wells