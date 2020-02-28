Our critics review “The Invisible Man,” a thriller starring Elizabeth Moss, based on the classic science fiction novel by H.G. Wells; “Burden,” based on a true story about an orphan who was raised by the Klu Klux Klan; “Greed,” a comedy starring Steve Coogan as a self-made British billionaire; “Saint Frances,” about the bond between a young nanny and a 6 year old.
‘Invisible Man’ film: #MeToo twist on classic H.G. Wells novel
William Bibbiani - film critic, and co-host of the podcasts Canceled Too Soon and Critically Acclaimed - @williambibbiani, Jacqueline Coley - Editor, Rotten Tomatoes - @THATJacqueline
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Caleigh Wells