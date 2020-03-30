Grocery store workers nationwide are protesting this week, citing unsafe work conditions. Four workers at LA grocery stores have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including an employee at Costco in Marina Del Rey. It’s one of eight locations nationwide where workers have tested positive. Grocery store workers are considered essential employees during the outbreak, but what happens if they get sick?
Amazon, Instacart grocery workers protest the lack of safe working conditions
Credits
Guests:
Nitasha Tiku - Washington Post - @nitashatiku, Brianna Sacks - Buzzfeed News - @bri_sacks
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin