How Michael Milken turned his life around after going to prison

Michael Milken was known as the “the junk bond king” of Wall Street. He inspired Michael Douglas’ character, Gordon Gecko, in the 1987 film “Wall Street.” But in the 1990s, Milken pleaded guilty to a slew of financial crimes. After hundreds of millions in fines and about two years in prison, Milken became a major philanthropist. He has funded cancer and public health research and opened a nonprofit. On Tuesday, President Trump granted Milken a presidential pardon.