The tech sector has long been criticized for not being environmentally friendly. Microsoft says it’s trying to change that. The company has decided to go carbon negative by 2030. And by 2050, they plan to remove all the carbon they’ve ever emitted since Microsoft launched 45 years ago.
Microsoft wants to go carbon negative. What does that mean?
Credits
Guest:
Justin Catanoso - Wake Forest University; MongaBay.com
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin