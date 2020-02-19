Microsoft wants to go carbon negative. What does that mean?

Hosted by
Building 92 at Microsoft Corporation headquarters in Redmond, Washington, 2016.

Building 92 at Microsoft Corporation headquarters in Redmond, Washington, 2016. Credit: Coolcaesar (CC BY-SA 4.0).

The tech sector has long been criticized for not being environmentally friendly. Microsoft says it’s trying to change that. The company has decided to go carbon negative by 2030. And by 2050, they plan to remove all the carbon they’ve ever emitted since Microsoft launched 45 years ago. 

Credits

Guest:
Justin Catanoso - Wake Forest University; MongaBay.com

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin