The drop in white collar crime prosecutions, and Justice Department priorities

Hosted by
Seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Seal of the U.S. Department of Justice. Credit: U.S. government.

Since 9/11, the Department of Justice has redirected funding and energy toward prosecuting terrorism cases, as well as immigration and national security issues. But under the Trump administration, overall prosecutions of white collar cases are lower than they’ve been in decades.

Prosecuting a federal white collar case is challenging, timely, and resource-intensive. And the other side usually has effective counsel -- wealthy clients can afford the best attorneys, who won’t plead, and make prosecutors work for a conviction.

Credits

Guests:
Byron Tau - Reporter for WSJ - @ByronTau, Jack Weiss - BlueLine Grid - @bluelinegrid

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin