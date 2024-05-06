We don’t want a strike but we’re ready, says IATSE propmaster

Everyone was relieved when the Hollywood strikes ended in November 2023, but more than six months later, production is not back to normal, though it’s better now versus in January. Overall production was down 9% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2023, according to Film LA, the office that tracks production and issues permits.

TV production, which is the main problem, has dropped 16%. Shows are shooting out-of-state for tax purposes, some series have been canceled, and less money exists for new pilots.

Then there’s the threat of another strike — this time with International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the union representing behind-the-scenes workers, like cinematographers, editors, hair and makeup artists, costume designers, grips, and gaffers. IATSE is asking for higher pay, better health and retirement benefits, and stronger AI protections.

Chris Call is an IATSE member and 30-year-long propmaster. He lost months of work during last year’s strikes, and is now watching closely as his union negotiates. He spoke with KCRW in August 2023.

Call is now grateful to be working on an NBC sitcom with regular pay. But looking back, he was jobless for more than a year. Others are still without a gig. For some, unemployment has also run out.

“A lot of people have been out of work since the beginning of 2023 and are still out of work. I am grateful and blessed to have gotten on one of the very few shows that have started up in the new year. So I am back to work. But it was 13 months for me being out of work. It was very scary.”

He adds that below-the-line crew members are stoic people who are used to adversity and change. “But this has taken people out that I can't even describe to the level of. People have lost their homes. They've been evicted. They're living in their cars. They've had their cars repossessed. They've had to move back home. Or they just had to change careers or retire early.”

Nobody wants another strike, Call says. But in an economy with rising inflation — paired with watching SAG-AFTRA and the WGA contract negotiations — folks are hunkering down and prepared to fight.

“As much as we don't want to have another strike, and it looks like we might be able to avert a strike … we're ready. We're going to do what it takes to get what we need because otherwise, we can't afford to stay in this business.”

In the past, studios have offered a 3% wage increase, which Call says isn’t enough.

“We lose more and more every negotiation. And I think this time out, everybody realizes that we have to fight for more because things aren't getting better. They're tightening across the board. And whatever film workers are left, we're going to need to have a decent contract to be able to provide the services that the studios need, and I think they understand that.”