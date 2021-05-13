‘Oxygen’ star Melanie Laurent 'masterfully delivers' minimalist performance, says critic

Critics review “Spiral,” the ninth installment in the Saw film series, which follows a rookie detective and his veteran partner as they investigate a murder case; “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” stars Angelina Jolie as an isolated firefighter working in the Montana wilderness; Mélanie Laurent stars in “Oxygen,” a French thriller about a woman sleeping in a cryogenic chamber who suddenly wakes up; “The Killing of Two Lovers,” tells the story of one man trying to keep his family together as he separates from his wife.