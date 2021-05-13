Violence in Gaza escalates between Israelis and Palestinians, spreads to occupied West Bank

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians escalated quickly this week, from air strikes to rocket attacks to street fighting. Palestinian health officials say at least 103 Palestinians have died, including 27 children. Airstrikes have hit densely populated neighborhoods, with no resolution in sight. Israeli officials say two children and five others have been killed in Israel by rockets fired by Palestinian militants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas have done little to abate the violent rhetoric sweeping the area. What does the growing conflict mean for the geo-political future of the region?