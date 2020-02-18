Bankrupt and sued, can the Boy Scouts survive?

Boy Scouts of America in Annapolis, Maryland.

Boy Scouts of America in Annapolis, Maryland. Credit: Maryland GovPics/CC BY 2.0.

The Boy Scouts of America filed bankruptcy today as they face an avalanche of sex abuse lawsuits. This filing means that all civil litigation is suspended. In an open letter, the national chairman wrote that this restructuring is to assure equitable compensation to all victims. Victims disagree. 

