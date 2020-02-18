The Boy Scouts of America filed bankruptcy today as they face an avalanche of sex abuse lawsuits. This filing means that all civil litigation is suspended. In an open letter, the national chairman wrote that this restructuring is to assure equitable compensation to all victims. Victims disagree.
Bankrupt and sued, can the Boy Scouts survive?
