Justice Department faces crisis of confidence

Hosted by
William P. Barr is sworn in as the 85th Attorney General of the United States, February 14, 2019.

William P. Barr is sworn in as the 85th Attorney General of the United States, February 14, 2019. Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour.

A group of federal judges held an emergency meeting today to discuss Attorney General Bill Barr’s actions in some high-profile political cases that involve Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.

On Sunday, some 2000 former federal prosecutors and DOJ officials released an open letter demanding that Barr steps down. They admit that’s unlikely, and so they’re urging their colleagues in the Justice Department to report any suspected wrongdoing to the inspector general.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors in Manhattan quietly took a big step forward in a possible case against President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. 

Credits

Guest:
Jessica Levinson - law professor at Loyola Law School - @LevinsonJessica

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin