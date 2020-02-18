Justice Department faces crisis of confidence

A group of federal judges held an emergency meeting today to discuss Attorney General Bill Barr’s actions in some high-profile political cases that involve Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.

On Sunday, some 2000 former federal prosecutors and DOJ officials released an open letter demanding that Barr steps down. They admit that’s unlikely, and so they’re urging their colleagues in the Justice Department to report any suspected wrongdoing to the inspector general.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors in Manhattan quietly took a big step forward in a possible case against President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.