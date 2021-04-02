'Concrete Cowboy’: Real horseback riders interact with actors seamlessly, says critic

Critics review “Kong v. Godzilla,” an action flick about the two titans, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård; “A Tale of Springtime,” playing at the Laemmle Virtual Cinema this weekend, about a new friendship between two women whose intentions for each other aren’t quite clear at first; “The Unholy,” starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a journalist looking into a supposed miracle performed by the Virgin Mary; “Concrete Cowboy,” starring Idris Elba whose estranged, rebellious son comes to stay with him for the summer, and he introduces him to urban horseback riding.