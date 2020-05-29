LA hair salons, restaurants reopen. But federal program keeping workers on staff expires soon

Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that LA County hair salons, barbershops and dine-restaurants may reopen. To keep employees on staff, businesses have been relying on funding from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program. Billions of federal dollars were handed out in April, and businesses had to use the money in eight weeks. Well now it’s been about eight weeks, as Monday is June 1. What happens when that money runs out, and what is Congress doing about it?