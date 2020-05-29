With rent almost due, LA City Council considers $100 million relief plan

Many tenants are struggling to pay rent during the pandemic. The LA City Council is considering a $100 million rent relief plan.

Many tenants are struggling to pay rent during the pandemic. The LA City Council is considering a $100 million rent relief plan. Photo by Amy Ta/KCRW

The rent is due for a lot of people on Monday, June 1. Many can’t afford to pay. Tens of thousands of tenants are striking in this pandemic, refusing to pay. It’s also a political message, and the LA City Council is responding. It’s considering a $100 million rent relief plan.

Liam Dillon - LA Times reporter covering housing affordability - @dillonliam

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Angie Perrin