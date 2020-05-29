The rent is due for a lot of people on Monday, June 1. Many can’t afford to pay. Tens of thousands of tenants are striking in this pandemic, refusing to pay. It’s also a political message, and the LA City Council is responding. It’s considering a $100 million rent relief plan.
With rent almost due, LA City Council considers $100 million relief plan
