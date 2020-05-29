With all the bread-baking folks are doing at home during the pandemic, great sandwiches must be in the mix. Good Food host Evan Kleiman reached out to listeners and got suggestions on what they love to make at home, and what they’re buying to-go.
People seem to be making classics at home and leaving the cold cut extravaganzas to the pros.
Making at home:
Grilled cheese
BLT
Tuna
Turkey
Subs/Hoagies/Heros
Take-out:
Santa Monica/Malibu
Bay Cities
The Godmother - prosciutto, ham, capicola, mortadella, genoa salami and provolone cheese
Gjusta
Tuna Conserva - sourdough, caper aioli, roasted peppers, salted cucumber & radish, sprouts, tapenade
Smoked Brisket Banh Mi - baguette, smoked brisket, pickled daikon-carrot-cucumber, cilantro, chili dressing, garlic aioli
Malibu Kitchen and Gourmet Country Market
Turkey and cranberry sandwich
Pulled pork sandwich
Meat loaf sandwich
Fried chicken
Veggie wrap
Pasadena
Roma Market - famed nameless sandwich of thinly sliced mortadella, capicola, salami and provolone inside a soft white roll
Mid-City
Larchmont Village Wine, Spirits and Cheese Shop
#3 Sopressata salami - Manchego cheese, mixed greens, sundried tomato spread, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
#4 Roasted Turkey Breast - Gruyere cheese, mixed greens, tomato, sundried tomato spread, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Chinatown
Wax Paper
Ira Glass - avocado, cheddar, sprouts on seeded wheat
Larry Mantle - herbed Bologna, Pecorino, Peperoncini on a sesame roll