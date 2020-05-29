With all the bread-baking folks are doing at home during the pandemic, great sandwiches must be in the mix. Good Food host Evan Kleiman reached out to listeners and got suggestions on what they love to make at home, and what they’re buying to-go.

People seem to be making classics at home and leaving the cold cut extravaganzas to the pros.

Making at home:

Grilled cheese

BLT

Tuna

Turkey

Subs/Hoagies/Heros

Take-out:

Santa Monica/Malibu

Bay Cities

The Godmother - prosciutto, ham, capicola, mortadella, genoa salami and provolone cheese

Gjusta

Tuna Conserva - sourdough, caper aioli, roasted peppers, salted cucumber & radish, sprouts, tapenade

Smoked Brisket Banh Mi - baguette, smoked brisket, pickled daikon-carrot-cucumber, cilantro, chili dressing, garlic aioli

Malibu Kitchen and Gourmet Country Market

Turkey and cranberry sandwich

Pulled pork sandwich

Meat loaf sandwich

Fried chicken

Veggie wrap

Pasadena

Roma Market - famed nameless sandwich of thinly sliced mortadella, capicola, salami and provolone inside a soft white roll

Mid-City

Larchmont Village Wine, Spirits and Cheese Shop

#3 Sopressata salami - Manchego cheese, mixed greens, sundried tomato spread, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar

#4 Roasted Turkey Breast - Gruyere cheese, mixed greens, tomato, sundried tomato spread, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Chinatown

Wax Paper

Ira Glass - avocado, cheddar, sprouts on seeded wheat

Larry Mantle - herbed Bologna, Pecorino, Peperoncini on a sesame roll

