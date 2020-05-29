Sandwiches: What are Angelenos making at home, buying to-go?

With all the bread that people are baking at home during quarantine, what kind of sandwiches are they creating?

With all the bread-baking folks are doing at home during the pandemic, great sandwiches must be in the mix. Good Food host Evan Kleiman reached out to listeners and got suggestions on what they love to make at home, and what they’re buying to-go.

People seem to be making classics at home and leaving the cold cut extravaganzas to the pros.

Making at home:

Grilled cheese
BLT
Tuna
Turkey
Subs/Hoagies/Heros

Take-out:

Santa Monica/Malibu

Bay Cities 
The Godmother - prosciutto, ham, capicola, mortadella, genoa salami and provolone cheese

Gjusta
Tuna Conserva - sourdough, caper aioli, roasted peppers, salted cucumber & radish, sprouts, tapenade

Smoked Brisket Banh Mi - baguette, smoked brisket, pickled daikon-carrot-cucumber, cilantro, chili dressing, garlic aioli

Malibu Kitchen and Gourmet Country Market
Turkey and cranberry sandwich
Pulled pork sandwich
Meat loaf sandwich
Fried chicken
Veggie wrap

Pasadena 

Roma Market - famed nameless sandwich of thinly sliced mortadella, capicola, salami and provolone inside a soft white roll  

Mid-City

Larchmont Village Wine, Spirits and Cheese Shop
#3 Sopressata salami - Manchego cheese, mixed greens, sundried tomato spread, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar 

#4 Roasted Turkey Breast - Gruyere cheese, mixed greens, tomato, sundried tomato spread, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar 

Chinatown

Wax Paper 
Ira Glass - avocado, cheddar, sprouts on seeded wheat
Larry Mantle - herbed Bologna, Pecorino, Peperoncini on a sesame roll

