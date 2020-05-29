Critics review “The Vast of Night," a sci-fi film set in 1950s New Mexico; “The High Note,” about a music star and her assistant in LA; “I’m No Longer Here,” a Spanish-language film about a young man who’s forced to leave everything behind after an incident with a cartel.
‘The Vast of Night’ is critic's favorite movie of 2020 so far
