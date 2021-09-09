Fake Keanu Reeves accounts are sliding into DMs, scamming women for cash

Keanu Reeves arrives for the “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” special screening on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, CA.

Keanu Reeves arrives for the “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” special screening on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, CA. Photo by Shutterstock.

Actor Keanu Reeves is known as the leading man behind films like “The Matrix,” “John Wick,” and the “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” series. But recently, fake accounts using his name have been popping up all over the internet and scamming women worldwide into believing the famous actor wants to start a relationship with them. It’s just one example of imposter fraud — the most common scam in 2020, according to the FTC. Consumers reported losing more than $3.3 billion to fraud that year. 

