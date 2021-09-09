Actor Keanu Reeves is known as the leading man behind films like “The Matrix,” “John Wick,” and the “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” series. But recently, fake accounts using his name have been popping up all over the internet and scamming women worldwide into believing the famous actor wants to start a relationship with them. It’s just one example of imposter fraud — the most common scam in 2020, according to the FTC. Consumers reported losing more than $3.3 billion to fraud that year.