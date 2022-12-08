Critics review the latest film releases. “The Whale” is directed by Darren Aronofsky and stars Brendan Fraser as Charlie, as an obese man who’s grieving the death of his boyfriend. “Empire of Light” follows Hillary, who works at a small theater in 1980s England. “Emancipation” follows an enslaved man, played by Will Smith, who escapes Louisiana for freedom during the Civil War. “One Fine Morning” stars Léa Seydoux as a widowed, single mother who has an affair with a married man. “Pinocchio” is a reimagining of the Disney classic from Oscar award-winning director Guillermo del Toro.