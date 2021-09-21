Biden tries repairing his image after botched Afghanistan withdrawal, spat with France, and COVID surge

President Biden spoke to the United Nations General Assembly today, trying to make the case that “America is back.” But the world may be skeptical, given the U.S.’ dust-up with France over a nuclear submarine deal with the U.K. and Australia, along with the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is killing some 2,000 Americans a day, according to Johns Hopkins University, while confusion continues over booster shots. The government is also scheduled to run out of money at the end of the month if a spending bill isn’t passed.