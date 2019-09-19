When talking about homelessness in California, President Trump said “tremendous pollution” was flowing into the Pacific Ocean via storm drains and sewers. He specifically mentioned used needles and threatened to fine San Francisco, Mayor London Breed said that is ridiculous. We separate fact from fiction.
Trump says waste created by homeless people ends up in the ocean. Truth?
