When you’re a kid, probably the worst thing is not fitting in. For Jonathan Mooney it was torture. He couldn’t read until the age of 12. He was put in a “slow” class. Some of the kids called him “retard.” It took him years to realize that he wasn’t inferior, and that he shouldn't have been striving for "normality." Mooney is now an author and public speaker. His latest book is called "Normal Sucks: How to Live, Learn and Thrive Outside the Lines."
What it's like growing up with learning disabilities
