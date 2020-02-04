Andrew Yang blunts Republican appeal for some Asian Americans

Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang addressed his supporters in Iowa on Monday night: “I’m a numbers guy. We’re still waiting on numbers from tonight. We’re all looking around and being like, what’s the math? What’s the math? But the math that I care most about is the fact that this movement has become something that has already shocked the political world.”

Yang’s candidacy has drawn attention to issues like the role of automation in our economy and the universal basic income.

A recent story in The Atlantic highlights how Yang has weakened the pull that some Asian American voters felt for Republicans.