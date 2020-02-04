Iowa caucuses: tech problems, delayed results

There were problems with counting votes from the Iowa caucuses on Monday. The Iowa Democratic party says it will release about half of the results this afternoon. It blames a new app that’s designed to help precinct chairs report the results.

Some volunteers reportedly had no idea how to use the app. Some couldn’t download it. Others couldn’t log in. For those who figured out how to use it, the app did not report complete results.

Those problems then led to clogged phone lines as precinct volunteers tried to call in their results instead.