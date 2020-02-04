New podcast reveals Bill Cosby’s long history of targeting women

It appears likely that Bill Cosby, 82, will remain in prison for a long time. He was sentenced to 10 years for sexual assault. Last month, his appeal was rejected.

Cosby was convicted of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 in Philadelphia, where she worked at Cosby’s alma mater, Temple University.

Other women came forward at that time too. But for various reasons, none of the claims went to trial. And Constand settled then, too.

But 10 years later, comedian Hannibal Burress talked about the accusations against Cosby on stage, and the floodgates opened.

The first journalist to write about Cosby and Andrea Constand -- shortly after the 2004 assault -- is Nicki Weisensee Egan. She was reporting for the Philadelphia Daily News at the time. Now she’s hosting a podcast produced by the LA Times called “Chasing Cosby.”