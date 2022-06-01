California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force released its initial report today. The 500-page document examines how local and federal governments have harmed generations of Black Californians, and offers suggestions for how the state can pay reparations. That includes options such as free college tuition, housing grants, and raising the minimum wage. The document is the first of two reports. A follow-up is expected next year, and would include details on who could qualify for the reparations.