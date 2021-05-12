California’s South Asian community rallies support and supplies for Indian families amid COVID crisis

On Tuesday, India reached a new COVID-19 death toll. In just one day, more than 4,000 people died, bringing the country’s total death toll to more than 250,000. Mass cremations are filling cities with smoke, hospitals are overwhelmed, and many people of Indian origin in the U.S. are watching in horror and are trying to help.

That includes the nonprofit Saahas for Cause. They’ve identified different organizations in Mumbai and New Delhi to deliver food and other groceries to families in need. The group is also hosting community support circles, where Indians living in LA and Orange County can discuss their pain, grief, and shared resources.