Kevin McCarthy drags his heels on confronting far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green. What that says about the GOP

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia has said the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut was staged.

Connecticut Democratic Congresswoman Jahana Hayes represents Newtown, and she said on Monday at a virtual news conference, “I wrote a letter last week asking that MTG [Marjorie Taylor Green] not be seated on the Committee of Education and Labor. On this committee, we discuss things like trauma-informed responses for kids, making school climate safe. So the fact that she’s even questioning that these tragedies occurred, not what next steps are — that’s what we do on this committee. How do we respond? How do we keep kids safe? While we may disagree on what that looks like, the fact that she won’t even just acknowledge the fact that they happened is a non-starter.”

Democrats want Marjorie Taylor Green off the Education and Labor Committee and Budget Committee, saying she’s unfit to serve due to her comments on Sandy Hook and other things she’s said and done, including liking a social media post that called for the assassination of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Democrats received an unexpected boost from Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said on Monday that conspiracy theorists are a “cancer for the party.” But his counterpart in the House, Kevin McCarthy, seems unwilling to act.

