Critics review “Herself,” about an Irish mother who escapes her abusive husband and struggles to find affordable housing; “Pieces of a Woman,” about a young woman who suffers a tragic home birth and spends a year grieving; “The Reason I Jump,” a documentary following five young people with autism spectrum disorder; “One Night In Miami,” about a fictionalized meeting of Muhammed Ali, Sam Cooke, Malcolm X, and football star Jim Brown.
‘Vanessa Kirby's strong performance covers weaker spots in ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ says critic
Credits
Guests:
Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International and a contributing editor at MEL Magazine - @TimGrierson, Jacqueline Coley - editor for Rotten Tomatoes and co-host of the new podcast “Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong” - @THATJacqueline
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Nihar Patel, Caleigh Wells