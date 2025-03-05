Regarding Her: Check out March events to support fire victims

Regarding Her, the organization born out of the COVID pandemic to support women entrepreneurs in hospitality, is once again using March’s Women’s History Month to highlight the breadth and creativity of women in the industry. Regarding Her is a national organization, but here in Los Angeles, one throughline is to support those affected by the fires. Throughout the month, there are special menus, pop-ups and collaborations to attend and enjoy. The variety of events shows off how unique Los Angeles is in terms of breadth and type of talent. Some offerings span the entire month, others are single events. Here are a few of them.

Leah Ferrazzaniof Ferrazzani’s has a place on Lincoln in Altadena. She’s created a monthly Comfort Club specially designed for those displaced by the Eaton Fire. This March twist offers the option to sponsor a membership for one, three, or six months, and bring sustaining comfort to community members in the months ahead, while supporting our small businesses. Each month's Comfort Club will include a curated selection of house-made fresh pastas, sauces, ragus, pestos, antipasto, provisions, and more unique surprises.

Ronan on Melrose is expanding their regular Women in Wine Wednesday discount to run Mon-Thurs for March. That includes 30%-off bottles by female winemakers.

The Hollywood Farmers Market is doing “women-owned” residency food on Cosmo Street each Sunday in March. Several coffee and tea vendors like Cafecita Coffee are there. You will also find Vietnamese bao, vegan pastries, vegan lumpia, and sugar-free pastries from a variety of vendors.

At SOW. Collective in Reseda, there is a native foods workshop series. Get to know five key native food plants! Learn how to cook with them, propagate them, and take home materials to experiment with.





At Chao Krung on Fairfax, which two sisters own, they are doing a special series called Tuk Tuk Thai Taco Nights, blending the flavors of Mexican and Thai street food. This is on Friday and Saturday nights throughout March.

On March 8, Joseon, one of Los Angeles's most celebrated Korean fine-dining restaurants, returns with Chef Debbie Lee for a five-course prix fixe menu. She will collaborate with Chef Thao Pham and Tiffany Tse. All proceeds will go directly to their friend Deena Hahn, who lost everything in the Palisades Fire.

On March 11, Dina Samson, co-owner of Rossoblu and co-founder of RE:Her, along with Rossoblu Chef De Cuisine Susana Alvarez, are hosting their Annual Chef Collab Dinner, a six-course meal showcasing six chefs from Anajak Thai, Botanica, Heritage, Osteria Mozza, and Redbird. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Regarding Her Food.

On March 22 at Hahamongna Watershed Park in Pasadena, experience a morning guided nature walk with Herb Club LA. Learn about native edible plants and their properties. There will be an after-walk picnic-style seasonal brunch featuring locally gathered plants alongside herbal tonics.

On March 23 at Socalo in Santa Monica, experience Feed Your Soul Sunday, a one-night-only collaborative dinner featuring James Beard-nominated Rashida Holmes of Bridgetown Roti, innovative fusion Chef Tiana Gee of SoulPhil, and culinary icon Mary Sue Milliken. It’s a four-course prix fixe family-style menu celebrating connection and community.