Testimony transcripts show Trump was trying to use foreign policy for his own political gain

Hosted by
U.S. Capitol Police guide former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as she departs after testifying in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019.

U.S. Capitol Police guide former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as she departs after testifying in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst.

Today House Democrats released transcripts of two witnesses’ testimonies in the impeachment inquiry. The depositions were by former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and former State Department official Michael McKinley. Both show they were concerned that politics was influencing foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Trump administration officials continue to defy requests to appear before the impeachment inquiry. Over the weekend, the White House once again invoked “absolute immunity.”  This time, it was to prevent a national security lawyer (who proposed moving the transcript of the Ukraine phone call to a highly classified server) from speaking to House investigators.

Also, a federal appeals panel said eight years of Trump’s tax returns must be released. But one of the judges on the panel said the ruling is likely to be appealed and head to the Supreme Court.

