The history of Hollywood sound design

Try to imagine “Star Wars” without that hypnotic hum of a lightsaber, or “Jurassic Park” without the blood-curdling roar of the tyrannosaurus rex. These cinematic masterpieces wouldn’t be the same. Sound effects and design are just as important to the mood, tone, and emotion of a film as what you see onscreen. Now a new documentary, “Making Waves,” focuses on the immersive world of Hollywood sound editing.