Trump wants to allow Wi-Fi, Amazon deliveries, and food trucks in national parks

Avid outdoorsman and President Teddy Roosevelt once said, "The farther one gets into the wilderness, the greater is the attraction of its lonely freedom." Well now President Trump wants to make it less lonely out in the woods. The Trump administration is considering adding Wi-Fi, allowing Amazon deliveries to campsites, and bringing in food trucks to national parks. Their goal: attracting young people. They also plan to ban senior citizen discounts during peak holiday times.