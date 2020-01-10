Gov. Newsom’s budget focuses on homelessness

Hosted by
Governor Gavin Newsom speaking at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.

Governor Gavin Newsom speaking at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. Credit: Gage Skidmore/(CC BY-SA 2.0). 

California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his annual state budget today, which exceeds $220 billion. He wants to devote a billion of that to helping the homeless. He also wants California to become the first state to sell its own generic prescription drugs. We break down his budget, review his first year as governor, and look ahead to his second term goals.

Credits

Guest:
Raphe Sonenshein - Cal State LA

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski