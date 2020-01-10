Gov. Newsom’s budget focuses on homelessness

California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his annual state budget today, which exceeds $220 billion. He wants to devote a billion of that to helping the homeless. He also wants California to become the first state to sell its own generic prescription drugs. We break down his budget, review his first year as governor, and look ahead to his second term goals.
