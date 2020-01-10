Silicon Valley executives may say they’re apolitical, but some are secretly pouring millions into the 2020 election to help Democrats. They’ve figured out a way to skirt campaign finance laws, quickly becoming one of the most influential groups in this year’s election. They’re part of the group called “Mind the Gap.”
Secret Silicon Valley group spends big money to help Democrats
