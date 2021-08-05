Pop star Rihanna has joined the billionaire’s club. Forbes estimates her net worth to be $1.7 billion, making her the richest woman in music and the second richest woman in entertainment (behind Oprah).

But her money didn’t come from music. It’s from her business ventures in beauty and fashion, thanks partly to her Fenty line of products. In 2017, she launched Fenty Beauty, a makeup line that debuted with 40 shades of foundation. In 2018, she launched Savage X Fenty, a lingerie line for people of all sizes.