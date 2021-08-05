The Mexican state of Sonora is proud of its cattle ranching culture. It’s famous for its carne asada. Its state flag is emblazoned with a bull. A decade ago, 80% of Sonoran land was used for livestock like cattle. Today, Sonora is in a drought and facing a hotter, drier future. Cows are going hungry — tens of thousands are starving to death. Farmers are selling herds, and a way of life that stretches back generations is fading.
Tens of thousands of cows are starving to death in drought-stricken Mexican state of Sonora
Credits
Guest:
- Kate Linthicum - Mexico City-based LA Times correspondent - @katelinthicum