Tens of thousands of cows are starving to death in drought-stricken Mexican state of Sonora

A cowboy overlooks free-range cattle in Sonora, Mexico, June 11, 2015. Photo by Shutterstock.

The Mexican state of Sonora is proud of its cattle ranching culture. It’s famous for its carne asada. Its state flag is emblazoned with a bull. A decade ago, 80% of Sonoran land was used for livestock like cattle. Today, Sonora is in a drought and facing a hotter, drier future. Cows are going hungry — tens of thousands are starving to death. Farmers are selling herds, and a way of life that stretches back generations is fading. 

