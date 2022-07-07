Critics review the latest film releases. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is the highly-anticipated Marvel sequel, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson. “Clara Sola” takes place in Costa Rica and is about a woman with a spinal problem who is believed to have divine powers. “Both Sides of the Blade” is the latest from French director Claire Denis, and is about a woman who gets involved in a love triangle. “The Sea Beast” is an animated, family-friendly film about a young girl who stows away on a sea monster hunter’s ship.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has terrific cast, suffers from Marvel fatigue, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association
- Witney Seibold - contributor to IGN and co-host of the podcast Critically Acclaimed - @witneyseibold