Critics review the latest film releases. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is the highly-anticipated Marvel sequel, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson. “Clara Sola” takes place in Costa Rica and is about a woman with a spinal problem who is believed to have divine powers. “Both Sides of the Blade” is the latest from French director Claire Denis, and is about a woman who gets involved in a love triangle. “The Sea Beast” is an animated, family-friendly film about a young girl who stows away on a sea monster hunter’s ship.