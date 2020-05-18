Migrant kids stay in detention centers during COVID-19, government says it’s safer that way

A Honduran asylum seeker puts a shoe on his 3-year-old son's foot. McAllen, Texas, U.S., May 16, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott.

There are 1,800 minors in the federal immigration detention system right now. The federal government is responsible for ensuring they’re housed in safe and sanitary conditions, and for quickly reuniting them with their families. That is not happening as it should be during the COVID-19 pandemic. Government officials argue it's safer for minors to stay in immigration custody. 

Molly O'Toole - LA Times immigration reporter in DC - @mollymotoole

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Caleigh Wells