Grocery supply chain struggles to handle coronavirus-driven demand

Hosted by
A sign outside Trader Joe’s in Culver City tells customers to limit themselves to two counts of each item. March 18, 2020.

A sign outside Trader Joe’s in Culver City tells customers to limit themselves to two counts of each item. March 18, 2020. Photo by Amy Ta.

Many grocery stores have shortages of meat, canned goods, and toilet paper. Officials keep saying America has enough food. But there are some issues with the supply chain. Why?

More
Credits

Guest:
Annie Gasparro - Wall Street Journal

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin