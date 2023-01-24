The 2023 Academy Award nominations are out. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” leads the race, with 11 nominations, including Best Picture. It joins “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Women Talking,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and six other films in the category. The Oscars ceremony takes place on March 12. KCRW talks to Deadline’s Pete Hammond about who made the cut and who didn’t.