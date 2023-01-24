A lot of old TV shows are back. NBC and Peacock debuted a revival of its 1980s sitcom “Night Court,” starring original cast member John Larroquette. Netflix released “That 90s Show,” with many original cast members of “That 70s Show” returning as guest stars. CBS has rebooted “S.W.A.T,” “The Equalizer,” and “CSI: Vegas.” Also in the making: a reboot of “Ally McBeal” and the sleeper comedy “Party Down.” What’s driving this movement and what makes a successful return to a legacy TV show?